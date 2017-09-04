Eight fast food restaurant robbers arrested, Mahikeng

0
Eight fast food restaurant robbers arrested, Mahikeng
Eight fast food restaurant robbers arrested, Mahikeng

An endeavor to bring down the levels of trio crimes paid off when eight business robbery accused were remanded in custody upon a brief appearance in court on 1 September 2017.

The accused between the ages of 19 and 40 years, were denied bail and will appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on 12 September 2017 for a formal bail application.

They were arrested at different villages in Mahikeng following a business robbery they allegedly committed at a fast food restaurant in the early hours of 28 August 2017.

According to information available at this stage, the suspects entered the restaurant and threatened the owner and employees with firearms. They then fled the scene with robbed cellular phones, two speed point machines as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

Following intensive investigation, Mahikeng Detectives effected the first arrest on 30 August 2017. The other seven suspects were executed through an operation in the early hours of 31 August 2017, by the Mahikeng Cluster Trio Task Team and Flying Squad members.

The police managed to recover eight cellular phones, two speed point machines, a pellet rifle and four toy pistols. A Taxi that was used during the robbery was also seized.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, lauded the team for a thorough and responsive investigation that led to the success. She said that police will leave no stone un turned in this matter to ensure that the accused are convicted.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 ANC disrupted Ventersdorp council meeting The operations of the Tlokwe / Ventersdorp municipal council are being slammed by the ANC's cheap politicking caused the community of Potchefstroom an...
Quarterly report damning against ANC The quarterly report of the Matlosana Local Municipality for the period April to June 2017 is a testimony of ANC inability, said Ronnie Horn, FF Plus ...
Arrest after ransom demands in kidnapping of boy (... Itsoseng Police arrested a 22 year old suspect for alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.The suspect's arrest emanated from an incident in which a 1...
Mother hands herself over for alleged murder of so... The North West provincial police management is shocked about an incident in which a 50 year old mother handed herself over to the police on 30 August ...