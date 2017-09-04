Eight fast food restaurant robbers arrested, Mahikeng

An endeavor to bring down the levels of trio crimes paid off when eight business robbery accused were remanded in custody upon a brief appearance in court on 1 September 2017.

The accused between the ages of 19 and 40 years, were denied bail and will appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on 12 September 2017 for a formal bail application.

They were arrested at different villages in Mahikeng following a business robbery they allegedly committed at a fast food restaurant in the early hours of 28 August 2017.

According to information available at this stage, the suspects entered the restaurant and threatened the owner and employees with firearms. They then fled the scene with robbed cellular phones, two speed point machines as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

Following intensive investigation, Mahikeng Detectives effected the first arrest on 30 August 2017. The other seven suspects were executed through an operation in the early hours of 31 August 2017, by the Mahikeng Cluster Trio Task Team and Flying Squad members.

The police managed to recover eight cellular phones, two speed point machines, a pellet rifle and four toy pistols. A Taxi that was used during the robbery was also seized.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, lauded the team for a thorough and responsive investigation that led to the success. She said that police will leave no stone un turned in this matter to ensure that the accused are convicted.

