Duo nabbed for possession of cocaine, Hartbeespoortdam
On 10 November 2017, members of Hartbeespoortdam K9 Unit nabbed two males aged 25 and 35 for possession of drugs.

The suspects were arrested after the members swiftly responded to a tip off about a duo, driving in a silver Toyota Tazz allegedly selling drugs in the vicinity of Damdoryn near Hartbeespoortdam.

The suspects’ vehicle was spotted and the police followed it until at Molefe Makinta Road in Hebron where they stopped it for a search.

During the search, cocaine was found inside. The suspects, both from Soshanguve were then arrested for possession of drugs.

They are expected to appear in the Garankuwa Magistrates’ Court soon.

