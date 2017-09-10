Dangerous suspect linked to 18 serious offences, Rustenburg

An efficient utilisation of resources in the investigation of crime paid off when a 29 year old accused, Sipho Thomas Mdiniso was linked to approximately 18 serious offences.

At the time of the linkage, the accused was in detention for a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

As part of the investigation and through utilization of investigative aids, the hard working Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Rustenburg managed to link the accused with 18 offences. They include seven rapes, eight house robberies and rapes, one murder, one theft of motor vehicle and one common robbery.

The offences were committed between 2010 and 2016 in Boitekong and Tlhabane outside Rustenburg.

The suspect appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on 07 September 2017, but the case was postponed until 19 September 2017 for centralization of the cases.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended members for utilisation of investigation aids at their disposal to make sure that serial offenders such as this one are arrested. She said further that the arrest will serve as a warning that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those who commit crime are brought to book.

