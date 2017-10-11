Couple arrested with 2090 mandrax tablets, Klerksdorp

An intelligence driven operation by the North West Hawks has led to the arrest of a man (29) and a woman (19) for allegedly dealing in Narcotics.

The pair were apprehended at Leemhuis section, near Klerksdorp.

Approximately 2090 Mandrax tablets valued at approximately R105 000 and a large stash of money was found at the couple’s rental apartment during the search.

The Hawks followed up on information regarding the couple’s alleged drug dealing activities at their residence. Upon gaining entry, the suspect tried to flush some of the drugs in the toilet.

The suspects will make their first appearance at Klerksdorp magistrate court on 11 October 2017, facing charges of drug dealing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News