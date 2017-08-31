Complaint about sewage crisis in Zeerust submitted to Public Protector

Sewage and blood flowing from the Zeerust sewage plant in the Zeerust Dam create a severe health risk and imposes with residents’ constitutional right to a healthy environment, said Karlien Venter, FF Plus councilor in the Zeerust municipality.

Venter has filed a complaint about the sewage crisis with the Public Protector (PP).

She said there has been sewage flowing for months from the sewage plant into the Zeerust dam. Blood appears with the sewage in the water.

“This creates a huge health risk, as the community is dependent on these water resources for daily use.”

“There are also residents who fish in the dam and sell the fish in the village.”

“This problem has lasted for months, without the municipality paying any attention to the FF Plus’s complaints and warnings. A complaint was also filed with the Green Scorpions.”

“The negligence of the municipality violates our Constitution’s constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being, as contained in Section 24 of the Constitution.”

“They also violate national water legislation, as well as the National Environmental Management Act and we will not let it go. The community of Ramotshere Moiloa deserves better,” said Venter.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

