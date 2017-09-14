Community steal money from cash-in-transit crime scene

The Provincial Police management condemns a recent incident in which members of the community stole money and contaminated a cash-in-transit robbery crime scene along R510 road near Monakato outside Rustenburg.

Members of the community were seen stealing money from a cash-in-transit vehicle after an unconfirmed number of suspects blew it with explosives and got away with undisclosed amount of cash.

Subsequent to the act, investigation was launched regarding the suspects who committed the robbery as well as those who stole cash from the vehicle and in the process trampled on the crime scene which is considered to be a “holy ground” and needs to be preserved at all times.

The investigation led to apprehension of seven suspects aged between 20 and 58 on Tuesday, 05 September 2017 in Monakato for obstructing and or defeating the ends of justice and theft of cash.

They have already appeared before the Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court in Tlhabane on Wednesday, 06 September 2017. All of them were released on warning and will appear again in court on Thursday, 12 October 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane urged members of the community not to tamper with crime scenes but to preserve them for processing by the police.

She also advised members of the community about the significance of crime scene. “Evidence collected and analysed at the scene of a crime can make or break a case,” said Lieutenant General Motswenyane. She said further that the arrest will definitely send a strong message that the police will not tolerate the conduct displayed by the accused.

Meanwhile investigation into armed robbery continues and no one has been arrested at this stage.

