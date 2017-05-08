Coligny violence erupts after court grants bail

Front National and BKA appeal to the South African media to immediately stop inciting racial violence in Coligny by warped reports on the situation, condoning the looting and burning of white property, plus the racial abuse and attacks by blacks, by attributing it to the “murder of a black teenager”.

By pre-empting the court’s judgement the media are absolutely irresponsible and should take the blame with the marauding mobs, especially News24, eNCA and ANN7. The subjective reporting from these quarters is fueling the flames of xenophobia and attacks on whites.

Being attacked is completely different from defending yourself, and FN and BKA urge whites to arm themselves with licensed and holstered firearms, to obey the law, to respect police and Defence Force actions; BUT to stand firm against these brutal, barbaric and criminal acts. It is our duty to protect our family, friends and neighbours from the white community. If Coligny is within your reach, we urge people to react to these unprovoked actions.

