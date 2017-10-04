Cash in transit heist being investigated, guards shot, Makgobistad

A case of Cash-In-Transit robbery was reported to police in Makgobistad after an unknown number of suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money on 3 October 2017, at about 6:00.

According to information received the Fidelity Security vehicle was allegedly on it’s way to deliver money to Mahikeng.

When they reached Disaneng Village, there were two vehicles driving in front of them and two driving behind them. The vehicles boxed the security in and the suspects started shooting at the security vehicle, forcing it to stop.

During the shooting, two security guards were injured and taken to hospital with bullet wounds.

No arrest were made. The case was handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

