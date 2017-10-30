Business robbery foiled, 5 arrested, Brits

Business robbery foiled, 5 arrested, Brits

Brits and Rustenburg Tactical Response Teams (TRT) collaboratively showed strength in the fight against trio and other serious crimes when they arrested five suspects for illegal possession of firearms on Saturday, 28 October 2017.

The suspects’ apprehension came after Rustenburg TRT received a tip off about people who were on their way to commit business robbery. A follow up was made and Brits TRT was alerted.

According to information received, the suspects, driving in a maroon minibus with Gauteng Province registration numbers were seen leaving a jewelry shop in Brits.

The police followed their vehicle and stopped it for a search near Hernic Mine. It was during the search that two firearms and live ammunition were found. All five suspects were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after failing to account for the possession.

They are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 October 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded Rustenburg and Brits TRT for their cooperation that led to the arrest of the suspects who conspired to commit crime. She said the arrest that came after the official launch of the Back to Basics Safer Festive Season Operation in Brits on Friday 27 October 2017, will serve as an indication that criminals will be given no space in the province.

