Attack at smallholding near Bloemhof

On Tuesday, May 30, four suspects attacked Bill Nell and his workers on a smallholding near Bloemhof.

The suspects overpowered Nell and his employees and tied them up. The suspects demanded firearms and ransacked the property. The suspects then fled with a gun and Nell’s vehicle.

One of the workers managed to get loose and alerted the police and community security.

The vehicle ran out of petrol about 12KM away from the smallholding, and it is believed that the suspects fled on foot from thereon.

The police are still searching for the suspects, and an investigation is underway.

