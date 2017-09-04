ANC disrupted Ventersdorp council meeting

The operations of the Tlokwe / Ventersdorp municipal council are being slammed by the ANC’s cheap politicking caused the community of Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp to suffer, said Fanie du Toit, chairman of the FF Plus Council, after a disastrous council meeting.

The ANC councilors disrupted the ordinary board meeting, during which important matters of the council were discussed, which resulted in the meeting being adjourned. It was because of the presence of the municipal manager whose appointment was not recognized by the ANC.

According to Du Toit is it just cheap politicking by the ANC factions and cadres that lead to this kind of conflict and a lack of productivity in the council.

“Previous council meetings were also disrupted by similar conduct from ANC councilors, as well as ANC supporters in the gallery.”

“At the end of the last meeting, the FF Plus requested the mayor and speaker of the council to obtain an interdict against the villains to protect the municipality’s infrastructure, officials, councilors, and community.”

“However, there has been no response to the request, and it is therefore clear that the management of the municipality is not serious about the well-being of the community and to maintain law and order,” said Du Toit.

