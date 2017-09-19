Alleged shooting of man stealing oranges , man in court

On Monday, 18 September 2017, a 24 year old suspect is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court for attempted murder.

The suspect’s court appearance stems from his arrest on Saturday, 16 September 2017 following an intensive investigation of an alleged attempted murder of a 24 year old Tebogo Ndlovu of Majakaneng near Brits.

The suspect allegedly shot Ndlovu on Wednesday, 02 August 2017 at one of the farms in the vicinity of Mooinooi.

At the time of the incident, Tebogo and two other men were allegedly stealing oranges when the farmer fired shots towards them.

According to information available at this stage, it appears that Ndlovu was injured and his companions left him and ran away from the farm. Tebogo was never seen since that day. The incident was reported to the police two days later.

Subsequently, members of the community embarked on violent protests that led to burning of five vehicles as well as barricading of N4, R104 and R566 roads.

The police have been working hard including conducting of searches in the area since the day the incident was reported, hence appearance of the suspect in court. Meanwhile the search for Ndlovu continues.

The police request anyone with information that may assist in the tracing of Ndlovu to contact the investigation team on 082 416 0767.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended a team of investigators, stakeholders and all individuals who contributed in the investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect. She urged members of the community to work together with the police to ensure that the missing Tebogo Ndlovu is found.

