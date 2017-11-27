51 of 335 arrests are crimes against women, children, North West

As part of Operation Back to Basics and the Safer Festive Season Operation 2017 and 2018, the detectives in the province arrested 335 suspects for various offences during suspect raiding between Thursday, 23 and Friday, 24 November 2017.

The arrests that were effected before commencement of the Sixteen Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children in line with one of the pillars of the Safer Festive Season Operation, include 130 suspects held for Assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and assault common.

The other arrests include 16 for rape, 30 for malicious damage to property, seven for contravention of protection order, and 25 for theft.

Out of the 335 arrests, 51 were for crimes against women and children.

The suspects were arrested at all seven poling clusters in the province. Most of them have appeared at various courts within the province while others are expected to appear on Monday, 27 November 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended detectives for the arrests.

She said that they will definitely send a clear message to perpetrators particularly those who commit crime against women and children that they have no place to hide and that long arm of the law will ensure that they are brought to book.

