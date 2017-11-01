5 rob security guards, 1 dies after police shoot out, Klerksdorp

Swift reaction by the police in Klerksdorp paid off when four suspects were arrested for armed robbery in Neserhoff at about 12:00 on Monday, 30 October 2017.

The suspect’s apprehension stems from an incident in which they robbed an undisclosed amount of cash from security guards. According to information available at this stage, it appears that security guards had just collected cash from a filling station when five male suspects robbed them.

The suspects then fled the scene with a black Volkswagen Polo. The police were alerted about the incident and launched a search for the suspects.

During the search, Flying Squad members spotted the suspects’ vehicle near Klerksdorp hospital and a car chase ensued. It was during the chase that the suspects shot at the police who returned fire. The suspects’ vehicle collided with a rock at Reusheuwel and they got out and fled on foot.

One suspect was arrested immediately when he exited the car while the other four jumped a fence into a private residence, but one of them was bitten by a dog. He sustained serious injuries and was certified dead while in transit to hospital by an ambulance.

The other three suspects were arrested in the bushes. The police confiscated two firearms, the vehicle and recovered the money.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are from Sebokeng in Gauteng. They are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court soon facing charges of armed robbery.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded a rapid response by the police that led to the success. She said the police and other law enforcement agencies will not hesitate through the Back to Basics Safer Festive Season Operations to deal with all kinds of criminality. She also urged the broader community including businesses to be cautious when carrying large quantities of money.

