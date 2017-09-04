4 trio crime suspects including convicted escapee arrested

An intelligence driven operation by police in Makapanstad, Akasia and Temba in the early hours of 1 September 2017, led to the apprehension of four suspects aged between 25 and 27 for various crimes committed in Akasia, Hammanskraal, Makapanstad, Cyferskuil, Bedwang and Temba.

The suspects including Steve Mphela Ditiragalo were arrested at Stinkwater and Portion 9 near Temba. The 27 year old Ditiragalo escaped from police custody in 2016, after being found guilty on house and armed robbery cases committed in Hammanskraal, Temba and Akasia between 2013 and 2015.

Ditiragalo has already appeared before the Pretoria North Regional Court on 1 September 2017, and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 4 September 2017. He will also appear before court for more crimes including house robberies he committed in Makapanstad and Cyferskuil whilst on the run.

During the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects, two suspected stolen vehicles, a Nissan Sentra and Honda Ballade were seized.

It is alleged that in one of the incidents in Makapanstad, the suspects robbed a mother and her two sons off their cellular phones, cash and electric appliances on 13 August 2017. That was after the suspects entered the house in the evening and tied up the victims.

Two days later and following collaboration of the police and the community, the suspects’ vehicle sped off after being spotted in the vicinity of Makapanstad. In the evening, the suspects allegedly committed another house robbery in Cyferskuil and hijacked a Nissan Skyline from the owner and used it to tow their Audi A4 that broke down earlier.

However, the suspects abandoned both cars and ran into the bushes following a shoot out with the police in Cyferskuil. The police found a 9mm pistol on the scene.

Three other suspects arrested through the cross border operation are expected to appear in the Temba Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2017, facing two counts of house robbery. Investigation into the matter continues and it is expected that the suspects will be linked with more cases.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the members for their teamwork that led to the arrests as part of the strategy to curb trio crimes. She said that the police will continue with their commitment of reducing the levels of trio and other serious crimes to ensure a safer tomorrow.

