4 month old baby dies after fathers beatings over a 5 day period

The North West provincial management condemned an incident in which a four month old baby was allegedly killed by his father on Wednesday, 8 November 2017 in Dinokana Village near Zeerust.

The police were summoned to Willowpark farm near Lehurutshe on Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at about 05:00 by the Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) on allegations that a father assaulted his baby.

Upon arrival, they found a bruised body of a baby. On questioning the mother, she informed the police that she and her boyfriend had a fight at the boyfriend’s place in the evening on Saturday, 04 November 2017 in Dinokana. She informed the police that she managed to run away and left the baby behind to seek help from the neighbors.

On her return the same evening, she noticed that the baby was assaulted and had bruises on the face.

According to information available at this stage, the father further assaulted the baby in the morning on Wednesday, 08 November 2017.

Upon noticing that the baby was dead, the suspect instructed the mother to take him back to her place in Willowpark farm. The Emergency Medical and Rescue Services were called, but declared the baby dead on arrival at the farm.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 10 November 2017 on a charge of murder.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said that they are saddened by the incident which occurred within a few days before the commencement of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

She said that it is troubling that a child was killed by his own father who was supposed to protect him. She urged members of the community to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner rather than resorting to violence which often leads to horrific incidents such as this one.

South Africa today – South Africa News