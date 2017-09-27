2 arrested collecting dagga parcel delivery, Stilfontein

The fight against transportation of drugs in the Province gained another victory when members of the Stilfontein K9 Unit nabbed two suspects aged 47 and 48 for being in possession of dagga.

According to the information received, police in Stilfontein received a tip off about a suspicious parcel waiting to be collected at a courier company and responded swiftly.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police waited outside the courier company for the suspects. After some time two suspects came out of a lime green Chevrolet Spark allegedly to collect the parcel.

The two suspects were stopped while they were leaving the courier premises. According to information their vehicle was searched and a big box containing dagga, weighing 15 kg was found with the estimated street value of R75000.00.

The two suspects could not account for the parcel and were immediately arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, 27 October 2017.

