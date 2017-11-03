16 accused to appear for kidnapping and murder, Klerksdorp

16 accused to appear for kidnapping and murder, Klerksdorp

On Friday, 3 November 2017, 16 accused aged between 25 and 60 will re appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court for the alleged murder of a 34 year old man.

The accused’s appearance in court comes after their arrest for murder on Thursday, 26 October 2017 in Kanana.

According to information received, all 16 accused kidnapped two men aged 34 and 50 at their residential places and assaulted them. One of the victims was left on a railway line where he died while the other managed to escape.

The police were informed about the matter and the accused were traced and arrested. They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

They have already made their first court appearance on Monday, 19 October 207 and they were remanded in custody until Friday, 03 November 2017.

