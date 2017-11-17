Nomgcobo Jiba at the heart of the Zupta Cabel in the criminal justice system

The word Zupta cabal [ kabaal ] gets new meaning considering the case of Nomgcobo Jiba. It’s utterly incredible how the dots can be connected in her case. Her husband is Booker Nhantshi, a lawyer who was found guilty in court for the theft of trust funds. Prosecutor in the case was Adv Gerrie ” the Bulldog ” Nel. Jiba later had Adv Gerrie Nel arrested on false trumped up charges when Gerrie was about to have Jackie Selebi arrested.

The case against Gerrie was later withdrawn, and Gerrie proceeded to win the case against Jackie Selebi. Of course, Booker Nhantshi later received a Presidential pardon from Kom Raid #783, which struck his criminal conviction off his record, which then made it possible for him to get a Gangstament job. This might be the reason why Jiba is so loyal to Kom Raid, even agreeing to be a SAPS Crime Intelligence spy, agent RS 71, as revealed in The Presidents’ Keepers by Jacques Pauw.

Jiba incurred the criticism of 12 judges on four different benches in three separate cases after she was brought in as head of national prosecutions by Shaun ” the Sheep ” Abrahams. Jiba was suspended at the time for the illegal and unlawful actions in having Gerrie Nel arrested. Jiba committed perjury in the drawing up of affidavits which authorized the prosecution of Genl Johan Booysen on the POCA act. She authorized 2 POCA act charges against Genl Booysen about the so-called Cato Manor ” hit squad ” case, so called by the Sunday Times after false information planted in the Sunday Times by SAPS Crime Intelligence led by Richard Mdluli.

Genl Booysen later went to the High Court to get the charges withdrawn, and he was successful in that. Charges of perjury were made against Jiba but withdrawn by her Kabaal buddy Shaun, the Sheep. Jiba also oversaw the withdrawing of criminal cases against the following people: Genl Mmamonye Ngobeni, the now-suspended SAPS head in KZN Mike Mbuyakhulu and Peggy Nkonyeni, who were MEC members for ZANC in KZN, in the Gaston Savoi ” Amigos ” case. Thoshan Panday and colonel Navin Madhoe who was arrested by detectives working for Genl Johan Booysen in the R60 million Soccer World Cup-related tender fraud case.

Panday and Madhoe also attempted to bribe Genl Booysen with R2 million and was arrested for that. The bribery case was also withdrawn. KZN tenderpreneur Shawn Mpisane. Jiba also delayed the handing over of the spy tapes to the DA after the DA requested that in a court application. That resulted in the DA waiting five years before the NPA handed the spy tapes over to the DA. Now the kabaal dots get connected even more. Jiba worked closely with a Zupta kabaal general in the SAPS, Adv Jan Mabula. He is stationed in North West but was the arresting officer when Genl Booysen was arrested on trumped up charges relating to the Cato Manor case, Gerrie Nel was arrested on trumped-up charges, and Paul O’ Sullivan was arrested earlier this year on trumped-up charges. Coincidence ? Of course not. They keep the Kabaal close and tight-knit.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

