No visa for Africa visitors to South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs is taking steps to remove all visa requirements for African visitors.

The White Paper supports the movement that will allow all residents of Africa to move freely across national borders.

A reliable travel system will be developed to ensure that only bona fide travelers will be authorized.

Since the time of Dhlamini-Zuma, the Department of Home Affairs has been struggling with fraud and bribery by officials, and only Home Affairs will know how they will manage a “trustworthy” system.

South Observers point out that in any case, Africa has to deal with millions of illegal “visitors” who kill, rob and steal.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

