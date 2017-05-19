No African advocates for Hlaudi, SABC?

In the disciplinary hearing of former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the absence of African advocates on both sides is remarkable.

The chairman of the disciplinary hearing is adv. Nazeem Cassim SC. However, the SABC is represented by Adv. Anton Myburgh, while Adv. Andy Bester acted on behalf of Motsoeneng.

Meanwhile, Motsoeneng wants to get rid of the presiding officer, but it is not sure he will succeed.

Motsoeneng has now filed an application with the CCMA (Commission for Mediation, Conciliation, and Arbitration) in an attempt to stop the disciplinary hearing.

The disciplinary hearing was postponed until Wednesday.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

