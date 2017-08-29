Niehaus says farmers are thieves

Farmers are thieves. This is the view expressed by ANC and Zuma loyalist Carl Niehaus during an interview he had with Rapport’s newspaper recently.

Because the land was stolen, apparently Niehaus, who has been linked to acts of dishonesty, said it should be nationalized by the state, although he generously said farmers can still farm, but only as long as they help empower black farmers.

In the interview, Niehaus appears to be a complete “His Master’s Voice” of Zuma, with a verbal repetition of fake ANC and Zuma expressions and without any fresh insight into rhetorical matters.

“It was in many cases overall theft, and I do not think we should continue with a policy of paying for land that was stolen from most black people in the country,” he apparently told Rapport.

He also believes that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the best candidate to follow Jacob Zuma.

In the past, TAU SA has already promised an R1 million reward to anyone who can prove that any of its members have stolen land. Apparently, Niehaus has no such names available.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

