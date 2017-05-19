Nice golden handshake for councilors not reelected

Municipal councilors rejected and voted out by voters during last year’s local government election do not cry too much about it.

It seems that those councilors who were no longer supported by voters, probably because they did not work, were rewarded with a handsome golden handshake to the tune of R260 million.

The figure was announced by Des van Rooyen, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The amount is shared between approximately 5 000 former councilors, which means an average of R52 000 per councilor.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

