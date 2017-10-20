Neopotism or not?

The new chairman of the SABC board, Bongumusa Makhathini, resigned from the foundation of one of Zuma’s wife on which he served.

The deputy chairman, Febe Potgieter-Gqubele, is a confident and adviser to Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

She also indicated that she would like to serve on the ANC’s national executive committee shortly.

Observers point out that the new SABC council, with these people in charge, does not leave much clarity about whose interests the public broadcaster will promote in the coming months in the run-up to the ANC conference in December.

