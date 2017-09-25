‘National Strike and Protest’ against Zuma

'National Strike and Protest' against Zuma

The ANC allies, namely. Cosatu and the Communist Party will invade the streets in a “national strike” on Wednesday to gain support against Zuma.

The two parties were instrumental in getting Zuma elected about 10 years ago.

According to Cosatu Secretary General, they will bring the country to a halt on Wednesday with strikes and protest action.

Cosatu members in the inner circle hope that they will be able to promote Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to become president.

Meanwhile, Numsa advised their members not to take part in the strike, as Cosatu was part of the kleptocracy that hijacked the ANC.
Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

