NasGuptaper’s Huff and Puff post calls Solidarity and Afriform South Africa’s Bell Pottinger

Tumi Morake: A Victim of South Africa’s ‘Bell Pottinger’ – Huffington Post. In this article, it is reported what Tumi Morake said on Jacaranda FM. It comes down to a racial attack on whites as a group. Lumping all white people together, young and old, male and female and dressing them down. In the article, the editor of the Huff and Puff Post, Pieter du Toit, prints what Tumi said in cursory letters, and then lays out an explanation of what she said as if he is a psychic and can precisely read her mind.

It strikes me that Tumi laments the fact that whites were never punished for the sins of apartheid. This is simplistic reasoning, and promotes the idea that whites should be subjected to the concept of collective punishment and encourages the idea that whites in South Africa are all guilty by association. Guilty because of the color of their skin.

No matter the fact that it is now 23 years after the negotiated settlement and many whites of 23 years and younger were not even born under apartheid. They were born into a country where the young have to pay for the sins of the fathers. Mind reader Pieter du Toit explains: “The oppressors were by and large left in peace to continue with their lives. It was part of the compromise, but it riled many. “ Pieter then goes on to say that nothing what Morake says represents an attack on whites. He then goes on to compare Solidarity and Afriforum with Bell Pottinger, because they were unhappy with what Morake said on air. Note that Pieter works for one of Nasguptapers’s publications. That is now the same Nasguptapers’s harboring the propaganda station for the Gupta family, ANN7, on their monopoly satellite platform DSTV.

The same Gupta family who hired Bell Pottinger in the first place, and paid them R20 million of stolen South African tax money. I want to take issue with the argument that whites were never punished. I would argue that whites are paying and that mostly the young are paying. The young that are punished because of the color of their skin. I would claim that the thousands of whites who were murdered after the end of apartheid did pay, and paid with their lives. I would argue that 23 years of race based BEE laws did exact a price because whites can for instance not get tenders with the Guptament, because of the color of their skin.

We should do away with simplistic arguments. We should do away with concepts such as collective punishment and that you can be guilty by association. Tumi doesn’t have to tell me that apartheid did hurt nonwhites. I know, however, I cannot go along willy nilly with what Morake said. I can’t go along with simplistic arguments; I can’t go along with arguments where you can paint a person with a collective brush. I am against any form of racism. I don’t condone any form of racism. I don’t want Morake to lose her job. I am just saying what Morake said does not sit well with me. Also, I am saying that Pieter du Toit has an irrational hate for Solidarity and Afriforum.

Solidarity won the landmark case against the national demographic, racial quota laws that prevented colored Correctional Services officers in the Western Cape from being promoted. Solidarity and Afriforum are turning into great South African institutions working for all South Africans, not just whites. AfriForum has various initiatives like testing for municipal water quality, inspecting municipal dumping sites, providing water to dry areas and repairing potholes in rural areas with their own money.

Afriforum is now supporting the private prosecutions unit because Shaun the Sheep’s NPA has collapsed and is wholly captured. It is not Pieter du Toit or Max du Preez or Melanie Verwoerd rendering these services. It is Solidarity and Afriforum. Pieter du Toit should not irrationally attack Solidarity and Afriforum because he is trying to prove his liberal credentials at a publication that is projecting itself as the international standard-bearer of liberalism. I want to end this with the following quote: “If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people, somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. However, the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Gulag Archipelago 1918-1956”

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

South Africa Today – South Africa News