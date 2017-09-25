Myeni wants to ‘rob’ pension fund

There is fear that Dudu Myeni of SAA is involved in the planned “robbery” of pension funds to save SAA.

She apparently asked PIC for R6 billion to help out the bankrupt airline.

Meanwhile, PIC’s chief executive officer Dan Matjila has come under fire over his handling of PIC’s affairs, and there is an internal audit around his duties.

More than 9.3 million pensioners ‘future is in the hands of politicians who prefer to look for beneficiaries and state entities’ welfare than the people who voted for them.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

