Myeni wants to ‘rob’ pension fund

Die Vryburger

0
Dudu Myeni - Image - Die Vryburger

There is fear that Dudu Myeni of SAA is involved in the planned “robbery” of pension funds to save SAA.

She apparently asked PIC for R6 billion to help out the bankrupt airline.

Meanwhile, PIC’s chief executive officer Dan Matjila has come under fire over his handling of PIC’s affairs, and there is an internal audit around his duties.

More than 9.3 million pensioners ‘future is in the hands of politicians who prefer to look for beneficiaries and state entities’ welfare than the people who voted for them.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 ANC Youth League follows in Zuma’s footsteps ANC Youth League president, Collen Maine, has received a half million Rand "donation" from a coal company after promising to find a political solution...
Public Protector denies BLF involvement The already beleaguered Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is now attempting to deny any commitments with BlackLandFirst (BLF) with her investigati...
Setback for Zuma and his ‘ex’ ANC president Jacob Zuma tried his best to prevent the dissolution of the Natal ANC provincial executive committee, but at a special National Executiv...
‘National Strike and Protest’ against ... The ANC allies, namely. Cosatu and the Communist Party will invade the streets in a "national strike" on Wednesday to gain support against Zuma. Th...