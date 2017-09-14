Myeni still blames SAA’s problems on apartheid decisions

The finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, unilaterally extended the term of Dudu Myeni until the airline’s annual general meeting in November.

According to a political legal expert, he is not in a position to make the decision without the Cabinet’s approval.

It seems as if Zuma’s protégé SAA will be destroyed without her accepting any blame for the financial mess in which the airline is.

Myeni still blames SAA’s problems on decisions taken during the apartheid era. How decisions affecting the airline 23 years ago only mommy Dudu will know, observers, say.

In Parliament, Cyril Ramaphosa said that SAA’s R6,8 billion debt was submitted to parliament by a parliamentary appropriation act to help the entity again.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee for Gigaba has a week to explain why he extended Myeni’s contract.

