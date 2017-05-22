Muthambi first destroyed SABC, now public service

After acting as the minister of communications was a complete failure and repeatedly plunging the public broadcaster into a crisis, Faith MUTHAMBI now as Minister of Public Service and Administration is breaking her own record and creating her own kingdom.

She promoted a registration clerk to the position of deputy director, thereby allowing Sello Maumela’s annual salary to jump from R231 084 to R612 014. Another deputy director was appointed by her at a cost R726 175 a year. She is now apparently breaching the appointment procedures by awarding higher salaries than what the post allows for.

She also held two supposed imbizos, which cost just over R1.8 million.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

