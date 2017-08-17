Mugabe travels to SA to rescue (dis)Grace

Zimbabwe’s president was ready to travel to South Africa but changed his plans at the last minute.

The purpose of this visit is apparently an attempt to try and solve the problems surrounding his wife’s assault case.

Meanwhile, the police are silent about where (Grace Mugabe) currently is, after she had an agreement to hand herself over to the police. They claim that they were waiting for her to surrender, but she took advantage of this opportunity and returned to Harare.

Her legal team is now trying to claim diplomatic immunity, and therefore she is exempt from prosecution. However, the National Prosecuting Authority refused it.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

