Truck ploughs into ‘Black Monday’ protest, N4 Middleburg

0
Truck ploughs into 'Black Monday' protest, N4 Middleburg. Photo: Arrive Alive
Truck ploughs into 'Black Monday' protest, N4 Middleburg. Photo: Arrive Alive

Three people were left injured this morning following a thirteen vehicle collision on the N4, approximately 5km outside of Middleburg in Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at approximately 10h40.

Upon further inspection, paramedics found that ten vehicles and three trucks were completely blocking the entire one side of the road. Several vehicles were found overturned on the grassy embankment.

Local law enforcement began to close off the road and divert the traffic while paramedics assessed the patients. Two people were found to have sustained serious injuries while one other had only moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with pain relief medication.

Once treated, the patients were transported to a nearby hospital in Middelburg for further treatment.

It is understood that a driver of a truck apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into several others during an apparent protest action.

Local authorities will be investigating this matter further.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Former policeman and constable sentenced, but week... A former police detective Warrant Officer Jan Maphanga (55) who has since resigned in 2007 and Constable Sonjana Malatji (37) who is working at Witban...
Coffin case verdict is double standards The FF Plus believes that the sentences imposed on two men in the so-called ‘coffin case' are excessive and that it creates double standards that can ...
Coffin case duo sentenced to 11 and 14 years behin... The Middelburg High Court in Mpumalanga handing down the sentence on the coffin case against Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson who were found...
Another cash in transit robbery foiled, Witbank In the early hours of 28 October 2017, members of the South African Police Service Mpumalanga Tracking Team received intelligence about a syndicate th...