Truck ploughs into ‘Black Monday’ protest, N4 Middleburg

Three people were left injured this morning following a thirteen vehicle collision on the N4, approximately 5km outside of Middleburg in Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at approximately 10h40.

Upon further inspection, paramedics found that ten vehicles and three trucks were completely blocking the entire one side of the road. Several vehicles were found overturned on the grassy embankment.

Local law enforcement began to close off the road and divert the traffic while paramedics assessed the patients. Two people were found to have sustained serious injuries while one other had only moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with pain relief medication.

Once treated, the patients were transported to a nearby hospital in Middelburg for further treatment.

It is understood that a driver of a truck apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into several others during an apparent protest action.

Local authorities will be investigating this matter further.

South Africa Today – South Africa News