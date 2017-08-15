Teacher shot dead at school, Nelspruit

Members of the South African Police Service at Bushbuckridge have opened two dockets, one for murder and the other an inquest for investigation.

This follows a shooting incident that unfolded at a local school at about 07:40 on the morning of 14 August 2017, when a 40 year old man, believed to be the husband of a 30 year old female teacher, allegedly shot and killed her in the school yard.

According to information the teacher was on her way to the classroom when she was allegedly accosted by the suspect. A staff member who happened to be nearby is reported to have stated that the teacher needed to be in class where after she moved away at which point she heard gunshots being fired and turned just in time to see the teacher falling.

The police and ambulance were called where after the victim was certified dead at the scene.

The suspect who is alleged to have fled the scene was later found dead in their house, with a bullet wound to the head.

