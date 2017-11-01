Shopping complex robbery, 3 safes blown open, Bushbuckridge

The police in Bushbuckridge are looking for a daring gang of eight men who carried out a business robbery in a chain store situated at a local shopping complex in the area.

According to information at police disposal, between 21:00, on 30 October and 01:00 on 31 October 2017, it is alleged that security guards were on duty at the guard room when two unknown men suddenly emerged and pointed firearms at them, instructing them to call the other guards who were on patrol to come over to the guard room.

It is further reported that at that time another group comprising of six men gained entry to the shop through the receiving area and held hostage staff members who were on duty at the time.

The group is reported to have taken one staff member to the safe room where they then used explosives to blast open three safes, thereby helping themselves to an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and chocolates where after they fled the scene together with the original two that had been keeping the security personnel hostage at the guard room.

Police have opened a business robbery case and are thus appealing to anyone who may assist in the investigation, apprehension and bringing to justice the villains, to contact Capt Jameson Obed Lenyawo at 072 638 0401 or to contact SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

