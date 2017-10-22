SANDF member investigated, arson and murder, Middelburg

The police at Mhluzi, near Middelburg are investigating an arson and three counts of murder.

The investigation follows developments that unfolded on 21 October 2017, around 21:30, at Extension 6, Mhluzi.

According to information at police disposal, a 39 year old woman and her two girl children aged 17 and 10 died after their home was gutted down in flames and the woman’s 44 year old soldier male friend was admitted at the Midmed hospital with 48% burn wounds on his hands and arms.

The male friend was allegedly spotted driving into the girlfriend’s house, in a SANDF minibus a few minutes before the house caught alight.

When the fire broke out and members of the community were trying to extinguish it, the male friend was spotted hitch hiking back to the Army Base, 4SAI in Middelburg.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man booked fuel in two 25 liter containers as he was to depart to the North West, on an official duty in the state mini bus this morning. The mini bus was partially burnt at the scene and the only one petrol container found inside was almost empty.

It is further alleged that the man arrived at his workplace guardroom and informed the guards to have sustained the injuries while trying to assist his girlfriend who had been struck by lightning.

The two children were declared dead at the scene and the woman succumbed to her injuries early this morning.

The man was transferred to hospital where he is under police guard.

