Regime wants to accelerate land grab program

Die Vryburger

0
Regime wants to accelerate land grab program - Image - Die Vryburger

The Land Surveyor General appointed by the ANC regime, and commissioned on behalf of the Zuma government, apparently began to look at the fertile soil of the Far Northern Transvaal and the Eastern Transvaal.

Reliable information transferred to The Vryburger indicates that they focused on about five or six “selected” farms in the Eastern Transvaal and at least one farm in the Northern Transvaal.

It appears that the farms will be expropriated because the owners had previously refused to accept the Land Surveyor general’s valuation.

The total of just over R57 million for the seven top farms was the appraiser’s offer, but the owners have refused to sell at such low prices.

Rumors are that the government is now working to prepare documentation to expropriate farms.

Experts point out that the expropriation of farms will be the start of a complete takeover of agricultural land, which will severely jeopardize food security because expertise in most cases is lacking by the new landowners.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Suspect wanted for escaping from lawful custody, S... Police at Siyabuswa are asking the community to assist them in locating an escapee, Victor Mahlangu aged 30, who escaped from the Siyabuswa Police Sta...
Man arrested after hacking wife to death with a pa... A wanted murder suspect was arrested by the Pienaar detectives from his hiding place at Mara Uitkyk, near Kanyamazane. The 56 year old suspect, wh...
5 crocodile hunters remanded in custody, Barberton Five men were remanded in custody at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2017, after they were found in possession of two crocodile carca...
Man critical after hijacking outside Barberton A man was left seriously injured yesterday afternoon during an alleged hijacking on the Badplaas Road, approximately 30km outside of Barberton. ER2...