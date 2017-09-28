No regard for human life, murderer sentenced to life

The Circuit of the Pretoria High Court sitting at Breyten imposed a life sentence yesterday to a 39 year old accused, Mshumayeli Moses Galela for killing 21 year old Siphesihle Rachia Kamwendo in 2015, at Sakhile near Ermelo.

The court heard that on 04 July 2015, Galela gained entry through a window of the victim’s house, attacked and killed her with a machete (panga) then fled the scene.

Galela committed the murder while on bail for having attacked the same victim (Kamwendo) in the not so distant past. He was traced and nabbed at his hideout in Morgenzon.

Apart from the life sentence, he was also given a seven year sentence for house breaking and three months for assault.

The Police Management in the province welcomed the sentences and believe that it will serve as a deterrent to other potential offenders who have no regard for human life.

