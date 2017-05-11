Mozambican smugglers arrested by White River Flying Squad

In the early hours of yesterday, 10 May 2017, a truck was pulled over by members of the White River Flying Squad on the N4 west-bound and was found to be carrying flour bags.

However, the alert members insisted that the truck be escorted to the police station to be searched. It was during the search that police found 20 bags of illicit sneakers (tekkies) estimated to be more than a million rand.

While the police were busy with the search, a Volkswagen Golf GTi believed to have been used as a scout/advance car with four occupants, two men and two women, approached as if assessing what was happening with the truck. The dedicated members also pounced on the occupants after a short probe indicated that they are linked to the truck, thereby charged with the possession as well as dealing in counterfeit goods. The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 12 May 2017.

