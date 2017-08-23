More Suspects arrested for public violence, Witbank

The number of suspects arrested by members of the South African Police Service at Vosman, near Witbank, for public violence has risen to 53.

On 21 August 2017, it was reported that 11 people were arrested and have since appeared at the Witbank Magistrate’s Court, where they were remanded in custody to 24 August 2017, for bail application.

The number of arrests then rose to 53 after 42 more suspects were arrested by an investigating team, formed by the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma. The arrests were made in connection with the looting of foreign owned shops, malicious damage to and possession of suspected stolen property.

The arrest of all the suspects stems from events which started last week on 18 August 2017, wherein community members went on a rampage allegedly regarding concerns of service delivery and employment issues.

They barricaded roads using truckloads of coal and debris, pelting passing vehicles with stones and further torching a truck and a sedan.

Meanwhile Police are monitoring the situation at Violet Bank, near Bushbuckridge, after the community blockaded the R40 Provincial Road utilizing burning tyres and hijacked trucks.

Motorists are warned to exercise extreme caution when driving around the area.

