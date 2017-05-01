Machadodorp escapees re-arrested

The two fugitives who escaped from the Machadodorp SAPS holding cells on Thursday, 27 April 2017 have been re-arrested and the stolen official firearm recovered.

The duo Themba Andries Nkosi (21) and Sibusiso Lusenga (25) had been arrested for common robberies, kidnapping and assault before their daring escape.

The rearrests took place yesterday in the evening, after police received a tip off on the duo’s whereabouts.

The information pointed police to a farm approximately 30 km from Machadodorp. Members were mobilised and they responded promptly, whereafter they were found sleeping.

It transpired that they had come to the farm looking for employment. They were then given food and a place to sleep. The duo was placed in detention and the firearm confiscated.

Meanwhile the investigation surrounding the escape is continuing.

