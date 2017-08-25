Inquest opened after man (73) found shot

Members of the SAPS at Trichardt have opened an inquest docket for investigation after a 73 year old man allegedly shot and killed himself at a medical facility parking area.

According to information at police disposal a security guard on duty heard a gunshot from the direction of the parking area. He went to investigate whereupon he found, in a maroon Audi A4, a man sitting at the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound on the body.

He further spotted a firearm on the man’s lap believed to be the one used in the shooting.

The Security Guard called paramedics and the police. The man was certified dead on the scene by paramedics. It is unknown why the man was in the hospital premises and the police are looking for his relatives.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Themba Agremor Sindane is contactable at 017 638 0241 or the SAPS Crime line at 08600 10111 for any assistance in the investigation.

