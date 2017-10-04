Hawks arrest their own serious anti corruption unit commander

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has learnt with disappointment the arrest of the units’ Serious Anti Corruption commander in Mpumalanga.

Captain Richard Nkwanyana (48) handed himself over the Hawks Middelburg Organised Unit members on Monday 2 October 2017, following a protracted investigation into alleged theft of about R439 900-00.

Acting National of the Hawks Lieutenant General Matakata has warned that the unethical actions of a few members will not be allowed to undermine the hard work of the honest and dedicated men and women of the Hawks.

