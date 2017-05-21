Four suspects, including a Police Constable arrested

On Friday, 19 May 2017, a Crime Intelligence driven operation in conjunction with the Tactical Response Team as well as a Task Team formed by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma, led to the arrest of four men, including a 32-year-old police Constable stationed at Bushbuckridge.

The Constable is facing allegations of possession of unlicensed ammunition for different firearms, a tear gas canister, empty dockets, a roll of SAPS tape and dagga.

The other three men were charged for possession of three unlicensed firearms and are believed to be involved in numerous business robberies that took place in and around Acornhoek, Bushbuckridge, Hazyview as well as Calcutta.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Mapulaneng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 May 2017.

Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma is saddened that a person, who is tasked with the responsibility of protecting the community, is alleged to be the one who rendered them as victims of crime.

The General is however elated that the police formations did not leave any stone unturned even if it means arresting one of their own.

