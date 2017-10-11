Flying squad members come under fire, Middleburg

0
The police in Mpumalanga are looking for a group of suspects who shot at the Middleburg Flying Squad members on 10 October 2017, at approximately 22:00.

The dedicated members were on duty conducting patrols on the N4 and signaled a white Audi A4 mounted with Gauteng registration number plates to stop for a search.

According to information, the suspects slowed down and it appeared as if they were coming to a halt when they suddenly sped off.

The members gave chase and it was during that process that suspects opened fire at the police. One member was shot and injured and is currently receiving medical attention.

The same suspects are said to have shot at Police at Kriel the same night.

The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma calls on the public to assist the police with tangible information.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Phillah Mahlanhu at 0769425455 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

