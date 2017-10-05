Counterfeit sneakers worth R5 million recovered

Collaboration between the South African Police Service’s Whiteriver K9 Unit and a private security firm, Phoenix Security yielded positive results when counterfeit sneakers (takkies) estimated to be worth more than R5 000 000 were confiscated and a 33 year old arrested on 3 October 2017.

The success comes about after a member of the above mentioned security firm received a tip off about a truck that was coming from Komatipoort driving towards Nelspruit, en route to Johannesburg.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga lauded the cooperation among the SAPS, private security companies and members of the community.

“With such commitment and cooperation among all organs of society, we are most definitely poised to render the crime blanket porous,” said General Zuma.

