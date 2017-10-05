Counterfeit sneakers worth R5 million recovered

0
Counterfeit sneakers worth R5 million recovered. Photo: SAPS
Counterfeit sneakers worth R5 million recovered. Photo: SAPS

Collaboration between the South African Police Service’s Whiteriver K9 Unit and a private security firm, Phoenix Security yielded positive results when counterfeit sneakers (takkies) estimated to be worth more than R5 000 000 were confiscated and a 33 year old arrested on 3 October 2017.

The success comes about after a member of the above mentioned security firm received a tip off about a truck that was coming from Komatipoort driving towards Nelspruit, en route to Johannesburg.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga lauded the cooperation among the SAPS, private security companies and members of the community.

“With such commitment and cooperation among all organs of society, we are most definitely poised to render the crime blanket porous,” said General Zuma.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Alleged cop killer remanded in custody A 23 year old man suspected of having killed a police Sergeant on 13 July 2017 and fled the scene, has been remanded in custody. The suspect, Mdud...
Hawks arrest their own serious anti corruption uni... The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has learnt with disappointment...
Minibus taxi driver arrested transporting cocaine A 30 year old man was found in possession of cocaine estimated to the value of R725 700-00. The man who was driving a minibus taxi, destined for J...
Family attacked on smallholding, White River On Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 11h30 the Kruger family were attacked and overpowered on their smallholding outside Whiteriver, Mpumalanga. Two...