Coffin case propaganda by ANC

Die Vryburger

0
Coffin case propaganda by ANC - Image - Die Vryburger

The controversial coffin case has degenerated in a massive political propaganda campaign in the court case that took place this week.

The complainant acknowledges that he is unemployed and maintained by the ANC. He also admitted that the ANC paid for his counseling.

The street in front of the court was blocked by an ANC modified trailer with the party’s colors and equipped with speakers and a DJ. On the trailer, a fake coffin was glued to the pictures of the two accused. If the party propaganda is ignored, it is clear: “Vote ANC.” Deafening music provides inspiration for the screaming mass.

It was clear that the matter is an ANC campaign to derive the attention of pressure on the uncertain ANC and try to create anti-white propaganda in the service of the struggling ANC.

Within the court, the prosecutor declared that it is about nation building threatened by the accused; Outside the court, the so-called nation-building process is broken down by the hatred-bearing anti-white party propaganda of the ruling party’s supporters.

While the show takes place, the left-wing media, newspapers, and TV, the willing lapdogs to optimize the hate campaign against whites with the unilateral sensational reporting.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

