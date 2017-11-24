Brothers appear for gruesome murder of Policeman

Two brothers made a brief appearance at the Kwamhlanga Magistrate’s Court on 23 November 2017, facing a murder charge.

Their appearance follows the discovery of the mutilated body of a former police Constable who was stationed at the Kwamhlanga Vehicle Identification Section, buried in a shallow grave.

According to information at police disposal, the former cop is alleged to have been suspected of theft and as a result was gruesomely attacked by the suspects and killed.

Through investigation the duo was subsequently linked to the case and arrested.

They have since pointed out where the victim was buried hence exhumation processes have been concluded already.

First to feel the full might of the law was Sibusiso Mahlangu, 27 years old who was arrested on 15 November 2017, appeared before the court on Friday, 17 November 2017, the same day his younger brother Sipho Mahlangu, aged 24 was arrested.

During their appearance the court did not hesitate to remand them in custody pending a formal bail application on 01 December 2017.

