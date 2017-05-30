Brazen armed gang arrested in KwaMhlanga

In a continuous effort to effectively combat serious crime in South Africa, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested members of a gang of robbers in KwaMhlanga during the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 01:30am yesterday, members from the SAPS’s National Intervention Unit responded to information of a gang breaking into offices at the Thembisile Hani Licencing Authority (the traffic department) in KwaMahlanga.

They found a group of men exiting the building, which they had allegedly just broken into. They had forced open a safe by grinding the door.

In trying to evade arrest, the suspects began shooting at the SAPS members, who returned fire. One suspect was fatally wounded, and another was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard. Nine others between the ages of 32 and 46 years of age, were subsequently arrested.

The police recovered three 9 mm pistols and various implements, such as an electric grinding machine, grinding discs, crowbars and two-way radios. A Toyota Conquest, a Mitsubishi Colt bakkie and a VW Citi Golf believed to have been used by the suspects, have also been seized.

“The speedy reaction and the sterling work by the National Intervention Unit, is highly commendable”, said the Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola. “These members have heeded the call without any hesitation, despite the time of the night, and they valiantly put themselves in harm’s way to bring brazen criminals to book”, added General Masemola.

The suspects are likely to face charges, housebreaking and theft, malicious damage to property, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

South Africa Today – South Africa News