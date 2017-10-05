Alleged cop killer remanded in custody

A 23 year old man suspected of having killed a police Sergeant on 13 July 2017 and fled the scene, has been remanded in custody.

The suspect, Mduduzi Ndlovu is alleged to have fatally knocked down the victim with a car while he was jogging with his wife who is also a police Sergeant.

The suspect had been in hiding, but on Thursday, 28 September 2017, he handed himself over to the police.

A preliminary police probe, at the time of the incident revealed that the vehicle used in the killing of the member belonged to his wife. How Ndlovu got possession of the vehicle remains a subject of a wide police investigation.

He appeared at the Tonga Magistrate’s Court on Monday, was remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on Thursday, 12 October 2017.

