More than 5 500 complaints of negligence against Department of Health

Since 2014, more than 5 500 complaints of negligence against the Department of Health have been lodged.

Minister Malusi Gigaba indicated that R56 billion in claims against the department have been filed.

The number of claims over R1 million increased by 550% while claims rose by 900% over R5 million since 2008.

These figures appear from the SA Law Reform report on medical negligence.

Experts point out that the figures reflect the miserable condition in which the country’s hospitals and explain why most skilled doctors practice in private hospitals.

