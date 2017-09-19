More expensive fuel on its way

Another price shock awaits consumers in October.

The Automotive Association estimates that the price of petrol can rise by 35 cents per liter and diesel by 33 cents per liter.

This will be the third consecutive increase, and the increase may raise fuel prices to the highest levels in three years.

The reason is the gradual rise in the international oil price, but the continuing decline in the value of the rand also puts pressure on the prices.

The expected increases are particularly bad for farmers because they have to prepare for the planting season, and their input costs will increase further.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

